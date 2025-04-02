Sei Investments Co. Acquires 129,595 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 274.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,595 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of DigitalOcean worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DOCN opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOCN

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $157,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,641.60. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.