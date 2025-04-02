Sei Investments Co. Acquires 13,103 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Mercury Systems worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 294,747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 77,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,601,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRCY. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,343.36. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

