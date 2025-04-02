Sei Investments Co. Acquires 5,618 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WH. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.18%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

