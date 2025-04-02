Sei Investments Co. Acquires 68,209 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,209 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $19,465,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CarGurus by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,066,000 after buying an additional 151,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 252.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CarGurus by 546.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 108,778 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $163,872.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,424.78. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $307,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,004,969.50. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,388 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

