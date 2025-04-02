Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,846 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 53,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $58.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.