Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,442 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,367 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,856,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,301 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 7,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $143,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,285. This represents a 16.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

