Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Kyndryl worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 48,809 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 33,850.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

