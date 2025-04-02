Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 129.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 130,641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Neogen by 157.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 37,571 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Neogen by 17.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Down 3.2 %

NEOG stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,878.92. This trade represents a 9.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

