Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,264,000 after acquiring an additional 662,569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in DTE Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after purchasing an additional 582,643 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,733,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,063,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $139.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

