Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 586,892 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Arhaus were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Stock Down 1.0 %

ARHS opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Arhaus Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

