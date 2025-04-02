Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $79.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,635,308.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,435.50. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

