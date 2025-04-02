Sei Investments Co. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after purchasing an additional 157,177 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 38,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.