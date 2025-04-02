Sei Investments Co. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of SentinelOne worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of S. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SentinelOne by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $201,100.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,618.71. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,612,038.64. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,855 shares of company stock worth $9,528,052. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

