Sei Investments Co. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 34.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 2,770.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DLX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deluxe

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,398.95. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

