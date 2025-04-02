Sei Investments Co. Has $5.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,000,000.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $898,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 223.1% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 70,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 48,703 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

