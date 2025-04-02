Sei Investments Co. Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 194,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -9.30%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

