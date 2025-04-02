Sei Investments Co. Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after acquiring an additional 859,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after purchasing an additional 427,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $22,059,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after buying an additional 352,863 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

TSN opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

