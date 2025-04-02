Sei Investments Co. Has $5.61 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 240,278 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. State Street Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,926,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 549,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,305,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,843,000 after buying an additional 1,857,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Western Union by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,264,000 after buying an additional 283,479 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

