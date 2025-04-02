Sei Investments Co. Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,254,000 after acquiring an additional 129,560 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.00. The company has a market cap of $234.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $248.47.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.