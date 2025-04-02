Sei Investments Co. Has $5.76 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,109,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,700,000 after purchasing an additional 71,598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 722,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 43,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus stock opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

