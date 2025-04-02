Sei Investments Co. Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,807,000 after buying an additional 181,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,240,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.11. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,982. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

