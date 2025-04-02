Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin Papesh purchased 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.