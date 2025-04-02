Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 184.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 388,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 265,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

