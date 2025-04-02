Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of PHINIA worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PHINIA by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,120,000 after purchasing an additional 110,931 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,016,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after buying an additional 95,870 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 336.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its position in PHINIA by 12,400.0% during the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PHINIA by 140.6% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 69,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Trading Up 1.1 %

PHIN opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.38.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.94 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King began coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHIN

PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.