Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,127 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PUK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $1,917,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

PUK stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.21. Prudential plc has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $22.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.3258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PUK

About Prudential

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.