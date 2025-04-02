Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 581,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000.

Shares of TLK opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

