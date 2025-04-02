Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 542,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,387,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,695,019 shares in the company, valued at $150,597,729.08. This trade represents a 6.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,291,473 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,437 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

