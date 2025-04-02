Sei Investments Co. Makes New $5.85 Million Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.33% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,134,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,493,000 after acquiring an additional 313,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1,238.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after acquiring an additional 638,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,780,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEES. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

