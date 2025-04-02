Sei Investments Co. Purchases 138,761 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 131.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,761 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

