Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,030 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAX. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 136,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAX opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

