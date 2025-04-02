Sei Investments Co. Purchases 35,764 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Intapp by 837.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,853,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 0.76. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,468.56. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $374,779.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,094.68. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,827 shares of company stock worth $11,825,658 over the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

