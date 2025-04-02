Sei Investments Co. Purchases 54,521 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 120.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 1,974 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $120,078.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,017,437 shares in the company, valued at $183,550,692.71. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $1,007,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,174.02. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,022 shares of company stock worth $2,703,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

