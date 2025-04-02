Sei Investments Co. Purchases 7,215 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in DocuSign by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,960 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,472. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $1,306,582.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,485.98. The trade was a 16.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,851 shares of company stock worth $8,579,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

