Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 256,837 Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Ingram Micro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth $5,526,000.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGM opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42. Ingram Micro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro Dividend Announcement

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th.

Ingram Micro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

