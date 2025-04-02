Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,452 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 176.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 70,732 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 281,549 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 138.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $79,485.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,383. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $311,566. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $543.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

