Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,836 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,670,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,743,000 after purchasing an additional 154,548 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,711,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 963,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,852,000 after acquiring an additional 81,709 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after acquiring an additional 445,079 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 107.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,548,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Camtek Trading Up 0.9 %

Camtek stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

