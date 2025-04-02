Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,969 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after buying an additional 503,840 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,350,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after buying an additional 441,265 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 394,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 248,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

