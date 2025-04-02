Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,965 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $279.72 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.54 by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $449.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

