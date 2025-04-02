Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,276 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,276 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,554,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter valued at about $41,096,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 828.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after buying an additional 413,664 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,343,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.