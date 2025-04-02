Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,424 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.58% of Matthews International worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Matthews International by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.76%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

