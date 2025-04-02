Sei Investments Co. Sells 95,262 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,262 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 26,019,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,420 shares during the period. Empower Harvest Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,058,000. North of South Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 5,692,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,593,000 after buying an additional 2,436,130 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,432,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,156,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,457,000 after acquiring an additional 444,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMM opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

