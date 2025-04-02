Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,814 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:POR opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 66.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on POR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Portland General Electric

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.