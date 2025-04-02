Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Up 8.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.88). Approximately 3,347,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,514,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.73).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQZ. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Serica Energy

Serica Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.45. The stock has a market cap of £733.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Serica Energy had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Serica Energy plc will post 30.373444 EPS for the current year.

Serica Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.