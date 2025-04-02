Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Time to Buy?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.88). Approximately 3,347,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,514,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.73).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £733.32 million, a PE ratio of -102.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Serica Energy had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Serica Energy plc will post 30.373444 EPS for the current year.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

