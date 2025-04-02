Shayne & Jacobs LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.47. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

