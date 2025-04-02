Short Interest in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI) Declines By 12.8%

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Spectral AI Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of MDAI opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.43. Spectral AI has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.
Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectral AI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Spectral AI in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.
