SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and traded as low as C$8.08. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at C$8.52, with a volume of 246,455 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director John H. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$801,500.00.
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
