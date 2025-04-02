Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 218.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.13% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 173,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 54,984 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,662,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

