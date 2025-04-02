Simplex Trading LLC Buys Shares of 16,511 iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Separately, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

Get iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF alerts:

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.65 million and a P/E ratio of 28.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47. iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Profile

The iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Top 20 Select index. The fund seeks to mirror the performance of an index comprising the top 20 largest US firms by market-cap in the S&P 500. The companies are weighted by their float-adjusted market-cap TOPT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.