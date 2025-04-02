Simplex Trading LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,051 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $3,767,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of YANG stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $245.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.66.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

